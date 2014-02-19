Olympics-Snowboarding-Russians lead qualifying in parallel giant slalom

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Russians Andrey Sobolev and Vic Wild raised hopes of host nation medal success when they topped qualifying for the men’s snowboard parallel giant slalom at the Sochi Olympics on Wednesday.

Sobolev grabbed top spot ahead of American-born Wild and they were joined in the last 16 by defending champion Jasey Jay Anderson of Canada and Swiss 2002 and 2006 gold medallist Phillip Schoch.

Schoch will take on Zab Kosir, one of three Slovenians who progressed, in the first of the four knockout rounds later on Wednesday at Extreme Park.

There was disappointment for Germany in the women’s event when world champion Isabella Laboeck and Turin silver medallist Amelie Kober both failed to get through to the knockout rounds.

Swiss favourite Patrizia Kummer qualified in second place behind Japan’s Tomoka Takeuchi, while Vancouver silver medallist Ekaterina Ilyukhina and Ekaterina Tudegesheva also progressed to keep alive hopes of a local champion.

Dutch defending champion Nicolien Sauerbreij advanced but Austria’s Marion Kreiner, who finished third in Vancouver, was another who failed to reach the round of 16. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)