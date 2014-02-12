Olympics-Snowboarding-World champ Gold exits after warm-up fall

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 12 (Reuters) - World champion Arielle Gold missed the Olympic women’s halfpipe competition at the Sochi Games on Wednesday after sustaining an injury from a fall in her warm-up.

U.S. snowboarding spokesman Nick Alexakos told reporters he did not know the extent of her injuries but said Gold would not compete.

Due to compete in the second qualifying heats at the Rosa Khutor Extreme Park, the 17-year-old suffered a fall about 30 minutes before the competition started and announced her withdrawal after receiving medical attention.

It marks a disappointing end to the Olympics for the Gold family, with older brother Taylor failing to make the final of the men’s halfpipe event on Tuesday.

America’s halfpipe hopes now lie with 2002 Olympic champion Kelly Clark, who won the first of two qualifying heats. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)