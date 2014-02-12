FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Snowboarding-World champ Gold exits after warm-up fall
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
February 12, 2014 / 1:36 PM / 4 years ago

Olympics-Snowboarding-World champ Gold exits after warm-up fall

Philip O'Connor

1 Min Read

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 12 (Reuters) - World champion Arielle Gold missed the Olympic women’s halfpipe competition at the Sochi Games on Wednesday after sustaining an injury from a fall in her warm-up.

U.S. snowboarding spokesman Nick Alexakos told reporters he did not know the extent of her injuries but said Gold would not compete.

Due to compete in the second qualifying heats at the Rosa Khutor Extreme Park, the 17-year-old suffered a fall about 30 minutes before the competition started and announced her withdrawal after receiving medical attention.

It marks a disappointing end to the Olympics for the Gold family, with older brother Taylor failing to make the final of the men’s halfpipe event on Tuesday.

America’s halfpipe hopes now lie with 2002 Olympic champion Kelly Clark, who won the first of two qualifying heats. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.