ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Swiss Iouri Podladtchikov won the Olympic men’s snowboarding halfpipe gold medal at the Sochi Games at Rosa Khutor Extreme Park on Tuesday.

Ayumu Hirano of Japan won the silver medal, while his compatriot Taku Hiraoka took the bronze. Defending champion Shaun White finished fourth. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)