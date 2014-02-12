FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Snowboarding-Bright, Clark cruise into halfpipe final
February 12, 2014 / 1:26 PM / 4 years ago

Olympics-Snowboarding-Bright, Clark cruise into halfpipe final

Philip O'Connor

1 Min Read

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Favourites Torah Bright and Kelly Clark cruised into the women’s halfpipe final at the Rosa Khutor Freestyle course on Wednesday.

American Clark nailed two tremendous runs, scoring 93 on the first and then topping that with a 95 to win her heat and book a spot in the final.

In the second heat, Australia’s defending Olympic champion Bright posted a confident 93 on her first run.

The top three in each heat qualified directly for Wednesday evening’s final, where they will be joined by the six best riders in the semi-final.

Reigning world champion Arielle Gold was ruled out after sustaining an injury. The 17-year-old American fell during her warm-up half an hour before the competition began, and was ruled out after consultations with medical staff.

Editing by Peter Rutherford

