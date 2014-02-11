Olympics-Snowboarding-Halfpipe underway after Alpine assistance

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The men’s snowboarding halfpipe competition got underway on schedule on Tuesday after organisers sought help from the team that prepares the Alpine skiing runs to improve a course earlier described as “garbage” by one rider.

Warm weather had turned smooth packed snow into a rut-filled slushy tube, slowing the snowboarders down and preventing them from getting the big air they need to perform their best tricks.

“They salted and watered (the pipe) after we called in help from the alpine team. It was a matter of firming up the snow,” International Skiing Federation (FIS) spokeswoman Jenny Wiedeke said.

“We used something similar to an infield sprinkler in baseball because we don’t want the pressure of the water to leave indents in the snow.”

The first round of qualifying started on time but problems remained.

“They are far better than they were in training but our edges are still sinking into the wall,” said Britain’s Ben Kilner, who finished 16th to miss out on qualification.

“We just have to go big and just make sure we don’t fall but the higher you go, the more likely you are to make an error.”

American Shaun White’s quest for a third successive gold in the event was slightly delayed when second qualifying was put back by 10 minutes to allow the course to be repaired. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ed Osmond)