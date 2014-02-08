Olympics-Snowboarding-Judges need slopestyle education, says Guldemond

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Olympic snowboarding slopestyle judges need to be better educated about the cutting edge of the sport, said Chas Guldemond after the American failed to reach the final of the event on Saturday.

The 26-year-old, who sits on the board of the World Snowboard Tour, narrowly missed out on a place in the final in Thursday’s opening heats and failed to get into the top four again in Saturday’s semi-finals.

Part of a powerhouse American team that was expected to contend for medals, Guldemond felt his second run score of 79.75 should have been higher and that other competitors had scored well despite not being able to land “triple” jumps.

“I couldn’t figure it out all week, I tried to pick out the things that they wanted,” he said of the judging.

“Obviously I didn’t deserve a 90 on that last run because I dragged my hand, but my score could have been a bit better for sure.”

Guldemond said the International Ski Federation (FIS) system used for the Olympic debut of the sport could be improved and that judges needed to be better trained.

“I don’t like the overall impression that the FIS uses, I think the World Snowboard Tour has a much better system and much better trained judges,” he said.

”We educate our judges three times a year and they are at the best events all year round, whereas some of the FIS judges are at the other events that aren’t quality.

“We need to educate and keep people on the cutting edge of snowboarding.”

Guldemond conceded, however, that the judges had a ‘tough job’ and that he accepted the result.

“Next time they see me on the mountain, there will be no question.”