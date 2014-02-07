Olympics-Snowboarding-I'm Alexei, call me, says Russia's Sobolev

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Russian snowboarder Alexei Sobolev struck on a novel way of making the most of his time in the limelight at the Sochi Games and perhaps even finding a new girlfriend - he had his phone number printed on his helmet.

The 22-year-old caused something of a stir on Thursday when the design of his board was perceived by some as a possible anti-government protest, but the phone number on the back of his helmet caught the eye of others.

In slopestyle practice on Friday he had taped over the number, but the initiative had already had the desired effect.

“They just asked me what kind of design I wanted to have (on my helmet). You know, I always have really crazy ideas, and I thought why not?” he said at the Rosa Khutor Extreme Park.

”I did it and I‘m enjoying the consequences. I already have received a lot of calls and roughly 2,000 messages. I try to answer them all.

”Most of the messages are good-luck messages and messages from the girls. Some of the messages are not appropriate to read aloud.

“I’ve also gotten some pictures,” he added, raising his eyebrows. “How many pictures? I have a good collection. I don’t send pictures back.”

Sobolev said having his number on his helmet might help him land a girlfriend but mostly it was just a way of killing time when he was not boarding.

“It’s boring in the Olympic village right now,” he said. “Just sportsmen sitting around at home. Maybe if someone Russian wins a gold medal we will have a good party.”

As for the design of his snowboard, which shows a woman in a ski mask brandishing a knife, Sobolev told Reuters on Thursday that he would not be commenting on whether it was a gesture of support for the anti-government group Pussy Riot.

Sobolev emphasised that he had not designed the graphic himself, but on Friday said he had an idea of how it could be improved.

“I would’ve undressed the woman,” he said. “You know it pumps you up every time you look down at your board when you’re riding.”

He took a tumble on his second run in slopestyle qualifying on Thursday but still has a chance of reaching the final in the second round of heats on Saturday.