Olympics-Snowboarding-American White withdraws from slopestyle

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 5 (Reuters) - Double halfpipe Olympic champion Shaun White has pulled out of the slopestyle event at the Sochi Games, U.S. Snowboarding said on Wednesday.

“Olympic champion Shaun White announced late Wednesday Sochi time that he was withdrawing from slopestyle to keep his focus on winning an unprecedented third straight gold for Team USA in halfpipe,” U.S. Snowboarding said in a statement on its website (www.ussnowboarding.com).

White won the 2006 and 2010 halfpipe titles. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)