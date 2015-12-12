Olympics-South Africa grab Rio Games soccer ticket

DAKAR, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Goalkeeper Jody February saved four penalties as South Africa grabbed the last African ticket to the men’s football tournament at next year’s Olympic Games by defeating hosts Senegal at the African Under-23 Championships on Saturday.

February made a 78th minute stop from a Moussa Wague penalty to ensure a goalless draw in the tournament’s third place play-off and then saved three kicks in the post-match penalty shootout which South Africa won 3-1.

The top three finishers at the tournament qualify for the Rio Games. Algeria and Nigeria booked their passage on Wednesday when they won their respective semi-final matches. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Rex Gowar)