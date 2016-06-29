FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Neymar, Douglas Costa named in Brazil's Olympic squad
#Olympics News
June 29, 2016

Soccer-Neymar, Douglas Costa named in Brazil's Olympic squad

Rodrigo Viga Gaier

2 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 29 (Reuters) - Barcelona’s Neymar and Bayern Munich’s Douglas Costa were chosen as over-age players for Brazil’s Olympic squad on Wednesday in a selection packed with striking firepower.

Gabriel Barbosa, the teenage Santos striker who scored on his Brazil debut last month, was also included as one of five forwards, along with Gremio’s Luan and Gabriel Jesus, the coveted young Palmeiras striker.

The other over-age player is Palmeiras goalkeeper Fernando Prass, coach Rogerio Micale told reporters in Rio de Janeiro.

Brazil named 18 players, 11 of whom play for Brazilian clubs, and will call up another four before the July 18 deadline.

Lazio midfielder Felipe Anderson, Rafinha Alcantara of Barcelona and Paris St Germain defender Marquinhos were also included.

Brazil are attempting to win the Olympic gold medal, the only major title they have never won, at their home Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in August.

They will face South Africa, Iraq and Denmark in the opening stage. (Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Ed Osmond)

