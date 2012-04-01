FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Mexico, Honduras to represent CONCACAF soccer in London
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
April 1, 2012 / 5:56 PM / 6 years ago

Olympics-Mexico, Honduras to represent CONCACAF soccer in London

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - Mexico and Honduras have booked tickets to the Olympic men’s soccer tournament in London in July after reaching Monday’s final of CONCACAF qualifying.

In Saturday’s semi-finals, Mexico beat Canada 3-1 in Kansas City to return to the Games for the 10th time after last taking part in Athens in 2004.

The Mexicans missed out on the 2008 Beijing Games when their coach was former Real Madrid striker Hugo Sanchez who lost his job as a result.

Honduras won their semi-final 3-2 after extra-time against El Salvador in Kansas City and will go to their third Olympic soccer event.

The Olympic tournament kicks off on July 25, two days before the official opening of the London Games. (Reporting by Carlos Calvo in Mexico City, writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires, editing by Tony Jimenez)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.