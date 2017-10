LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - Draws for the men's and women's London 2012 Olympic Soccer tournaments made in London on Tuesday. Women's draw Group E Britain New Zealand Cameroon Brazil Group F Japan Canada Sweden South Africa Group G United States France Colombia North Korea Men's draw Group A Britain Senegal United Arab Emirates Uruguay Group B Mexico South Korea Gabon Switzerland Group C Brazil Egypt Belarus New Zealand Group D Spain Japan Honduras Morocco (Compiled by Toby Davis)