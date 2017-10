Olympics-Fixtures for the London 2012 Olympic soccer tournaments

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - Fixtures for the men's and women's London 2012 Olympic Soccer tournaments. Men's fixtures Thursday, July 26 Group D Spain v Japan, Glasgow (1100) Honduras v Morocco, Glasgow (1345) Group B Mexico v South Korea, Newcastle (1330) Gabon v Switzerland, Newcastle (1615) Group A United Arab Emirates v Uruguay, Manchester (1600) Britain v Senegal, Manchester (1845) Group C Brazil v Egypt, Cardiff (1845) Belarus v New Zealand, Coventry (1845) Sunday, July 29 Group C Brazil v Belarus, Manchester (1100) Egypt v New Zealand, Manchester (1345) Group B Mexico v Gabon, Coventry (1330) South Korea v Switzerland, Coventry (1615) Group A Senegal v Uruguay, Wembley (1600) Britain v United Arab Emirates, Wembley (1845) Group D Spain v Honduras, Newcastle (1600) Japan v Morocco, Newcastle (1845) Wednesday, Aug. 1 Group C Brazil v New Zealand, Newcastle (1330) Egypt v Belarus, Glasgow (1330) Group D Spain v Morocco, Manchester (1600) Japan v Honduras, Coventry (1600) Group B Mexico v Switzerland, Cardiff (1600) South Korea v Gabon, Wembley (1600) Group A Senegal v United Arab Emirates, Coventry (1845) Britain v Uruguay, Cardiff (1845) - - The top two teams from each group along with the two best third place teams qualify for the quarter-finals Quarter-finals Saturday, August 4 25: First Group D v Second Group C, Manchester (1100) 26: First Group B v Second Group A, Wembley (1330) 27: First Group C v Second Group D, Newcastle (1600) 28: First Group A v Second Group B, Cardiff (1830) Semi-finals Tuesday, Aug. 7 Winner match 26 v Winner match 25, Wembley (1600) Winner match 28 v Winner match 27, Manchester (1845) Third-place playoff Friday, Aug. 10 in Cardiff (1845) Final Saturday, Aug. 11 at Wembley (1400) - - - Women's fixtures Wednesday, July 25 Group E Britain v New Zealand, Cardiff (1500) Cameroon v Brazil, Cardiff (1745) Group F Japan v Canada, Coventry (1600) Sweden v South Africa, Coventry (1845) Group G United States v France, Glasgow (1600) Colombia v North Korea, Glasgow (1845) Saturday, July 28 Group F Japan v Sweden, Coventry (1100) Canada v South Africa, Coventry (1345) Group E New Zealand v Brazil, Cardiff (1330) Britain v Cameroon, Cardiff (1615) Group F United States v Colombia, Glasgow (1600) France v North Korea, Glasgow (1845) Tuesday, July 31 Group F Canada v Sweden, Manchester (1330) Japan v South Africa, Cardiff (1330) Group G United States v North Korea, Manchester (1615) France v Colombia, Newcastle (1615) Group E New Zealand v Cameroon, Coventry (1845) Britain v Brazil, Wembley (1845) - - The top two teams from each group along with the two best third place teams qualify for the quarter-finals Quarter-finals Friday, Aug. 3 19: First Group F v Second Group G, Glasgow (1100) 20: First Group G v Third Group E/F, Newcastle (1330) 21: Second Group E v Second Group F, Cardiff (1600) 22: Winner Group E v Third Groups F/G, Coventry (1830) Semi-finals Monday, Aug. 6 Winner match 19 v Winner match 21, Wembley (1600) Winner match 22 v Winner match 20, Manchester (1845) Third-place playoff Thursday, Aug. 9 in Coventry (1200) Final Thursday, Aug. 9 at Wembley (1845) - - - Women's draw Group E Britain New Zealand Cameroon Brazil Group F Japan Canada Sweden South Africa Group G United States France Colombia North Korea - - Men's draw Group A Britain Senegal United Arab Emirates Uruguay Group B Mexico South Korea Gabon Switzerland Group C Brazil Egypt Belarus New Zealand Group D Spain Japan Honduras Morocco (Compiled by Toby Davis)