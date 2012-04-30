FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Organisers seek to shift 1.5 million soccer tickets
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
April 30, 2012 / 12:20 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Organisers seek to shift 1.5 million soccer tickets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - Some 1.5 million tickets for the Olympic soccer tournament went back on sale on Monday with the novelty of purchasers now knowing who will be playing where.

Roughly one million tickets were sold in Britain in a window that closed in February, while the draw for both men’s and women’s competitions was made only last week.

Highlights of the men’s draw included hosts Britain, fielding a team for the first time since 1960, playing their opening match against Senegal at Manchester United’s Old Trafford ground on July 26.

The women kick off their campaign against New Zealand in Cardiff on July 25, two days before the opening ceremony in London.

“Now that the draw has taken place, we are delighted to put remaining tickets on sale to see some of the world’s most exciting young footballers in the Olympic Games,” said LOCOG commercial director Chris Townsend.

The tickets will remain on sale until May 6 on a first come, first served basis. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.