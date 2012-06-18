FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Morocco soccer team can use Belgian player
June 18, 2012 / 4:31 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Morocco soccer team can use Belgian player

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RABAT, June 18 (Reuters) - Midfielder Omar El Kaddouri has been cleared to represent Morocco in next month’s London Olympic soccer tournament despite having previously played for Belgium’s under-21 team.

An application by El Kaddouri and the Morocco Football Federation to switch his nationality has been granted, a spokesman for world soccer’s ruling body FIFA said on Monday.

According to media reports Italian champions Juventus are negotiating to sign the 21-year-old Brussels-born player, whose parents are from the north African country, from Brescia on a four-year contract.

El Kaddouri has been playing in Italy since leaving Anderlecht at the age of 17.

Morocco take on Honduras, Japan and Spain in Olympic Group D in Glasgow, Newcastle and Manchester.

Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town, editing by Tony Jimenez

