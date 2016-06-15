FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Ibrahimovic included in Sweden soccer squad
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
June 15, 2016 / 10:51 AM / a year ago

Olympics-Ibrahimovic included in Sweden soccer squad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 15 (Reuters) - Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been included in Sweden’s provisional soccer squad to take part at the Rio Olympics later this summer.

Ibrahimovic was named in the 35-man squad by coach Hakan Eriksson at a media conference on Wednesday.

The Rio de Janeiro Olympics run from Aug. 5-22 with the men’s national football teams made up of mostly under-23 players, with an allowance for some older players.

Ibrahimovic, aged 34, is currently captaining Sweden’s team in the European Championships in France. (Reporting by Philip O‘Connor; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.