Interview-Olympics-Powell ready for British soccer debut

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - Women’s soccer in Britain has some ground to make up after an initial lack of foresight by the English FA and political rows kept it out of previous Olympics, says Hope Powell, coach of the first British women’s team to take part in the Games.

The women’s game, played for more than 100 years but in modern terms developing since the late 1980s, had been embraced far earlier in countries such as Germany and the United States, giving their teams an advantage, added Powell in an interview with Reuters.

“We missed a trick,” said Powell who has been coach of the English team for 14 years.

”I travel round the world and meet people from different associations. They put their success down to having the complete and total backing of the association from the start.

”They invested heavily in their game because they believed in the product. They believe they are good enough to win things but recognise that they would have to invest in it and initially lose some money.

”We struggle with that sometimes. It is trying to convince decision makers that we have a really good product and we need to invest more money. But money is not readily available so we need more resources.

“If we want to compete with Germany, we need to look at what they have achieved. At the moment, we are not close. If we want to win things, we need to bridge that gap.”

After decades of debate, Britain’s home nations of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland - independent nations under FIFA rules - are fielding united British soccer teams at the London Games.

Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have long been reluctant to supply players for a British team, fearing they could lose their independence within FIFA, and a men’s united team last competed at the Olympics in Rome in 1960.

Women’s soccer made its Olympic debut in 1996 but no British team has previously taken part.

Powell, who missed out on the 1996 Atlanta Olympics as a player and the 2008 Beijing Games as a coach because of the home nations problems, could now become the first coach of a British women’s team to win an Olympic fixture.

With the host nation kicking off the soccer competition two days before the official opening ceremony on July 27, Britain’s opening match at Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium is the first event of the entire Games.

SHOWCASE OPPORTUNITY

Their first-round opponents will not be known until the draw for the men and women’s competitions is made at Wembley on Tuesday, but, whoever her team face, Powell is just happy to have the chance to take part at last.

“We have qualified for the Olympics twice before - 1996 and 2008. Unfortunately, because of the Home Nations issue, we didn’t take part,” she said.

”The fact we are in this Olympics, on home ground, is fantastic. What happens after that, we will have to wait and see. But it will be a great opportunity for us to showcase the sport and raise the profile.

“I just want to make sure the players understand that and embrace it. We want everyone to be aware women’s football does exist and is part of a great event. Hopefully that will help what we are trying to do in the future.”

Despite slow progress in the past, Powell is optimistic about the future, saying women’s soccer has made great strides. The FA runs a semi-professional Women’s Super League and increasing numbers of girls and women play at all levels.

”We are in a better position than we have ever been. Could we be further down the line? Yes. We take longer. The ultimate would be for the players to be full-time.

”Certainly from an international perspective, when I talk about my own role, I deal with the elite. If they had the opportunity to be full-time and have a ball at their feet every day and in an environment where they were being coached every day, it would improve them.

“But we are in a better situation than we have ever been. The players are semi-professional. The next stage would be professional full-time contracts. With that comes investment and sponsorship. That is why we want to get a really positive image out there and the Olympics is the perfect showcase.”

Powell has a shortlist of some 100 players for her 18-member squad for the 12-team competition and while the Olympics is one goal, could there be another ambition - could she coach a professional men’s team?

”I don’t see why not. It is about the people who own and run clubs feeling strongly and passionately enough, and if they believe that a female can do that job, they will employ them.

”People are under the assumption that men’s football is better than women’s football. I work for the national team. I work with the best female players in the country, playing against the best players in the world.

“Why would I want to leave that? Is it all about money? It is about career opportunities and pathways. If someone came to me and made me an offer, I would consider it. I would be foolish not to, but it hasn’t happened yet.” (Editing by Clare Fallon)