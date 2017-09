March 7 (Reuters) - List of women’s soccer teams who have qualified for this year’s Rio Olympics:

Brazil (hosts)

Colombia

France

Germany

South Africa

Zimbabwe

New Zealand

Canada

United States

Australia

China

* The 12th team for Rio will be decided by a UEFA qualifying tournament from March 2-9 involving Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland. (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Ed Osmond)