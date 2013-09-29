FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-IOC will not tolerate discrimination during Sochi Games
September 29, 2013

Olympics-IOC will not tolerate discrimination during Sochi Games

Karolina Tagaris

1 Min Read

ANCIENT OLYMPIA, Greece, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will not tolerate any discrimination at next year’s Sochi Winter Games following a controversial Russian anti-gay law, president Thomas Bach said on Sunday.

Russia has come under fire from activists who argue that a law banning “gay propaganda” bars all gay rights rallies and could be used to prosecute anyone voicing support for homosexuals.

“The IOC is not meant to be a government who imposes laws and regulations,” Bach told Reuters at the birthplace of the ancient Olympics after watching the lighting ceremony for the flame that will burn at the Sochi Games.

“But we are very clear that we will not tolerate any form of discrimination. The task of the IOC is that the Olympic charter is applied 100 percent.”

