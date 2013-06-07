FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Yuna promises no regrets as Koreans gear up for Sochi
#Olympics News
June 7, 2013 / 8:41 AM / in 4 years

Olympics-Yuna promises no regrets as Koreans gear up for Sochi

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Narae Kim
    SEOUL, June 7 (Reuters) - Kim Yuna will not be around when
the Winter Games come to Pyeongchang in 2018, but the South
Korean figure skating queen has promised to give her all in the
defence of her Olympic title in Sochi next year.
    Kim blew away the competition in Vancouver three years ago
to become the first South Korean to win an Olympic figure
skating gold medal and is highly fancied to retain her title in
the Russian Black Sea resort in February.
    The 22-year-old joined speed skating gold medallist Lee
Sang-hwa and other athletes, coaches and officials at the
Taeneung National Training Center in northeastern Seoul on
Friday to discuss South Korea's preparations for the Games.
    "I won't be able to compete in Pyeongchang in 2018 but I
will prepare hard for Sochi without getting injured and perform
without any regrets," said Kim.
    "I hope those who do not participate in 2014 but dream about
being part of the Olympic Games do not give up and try hard."
    Sports minister Yoo Jin-ryong said the country's new
president had a keen interest in boosting Korea's sporting
prowess on the international stage.
    "President Park Geun-hye is immensely interested in what the
government can do to better improve conditions (for athletes),
said Yoo. "Through your performance in the Games, you will give
Koreans hope and pride."
    South Korea's slogan for the Games, "Team Korea, Fly 204",
symbolises their determination to spread the Olympic spirit
among the IOC's 204 member nations.
    After winning six golds and 14 medals to finish fifth in
Vancouver, South Korea is targeting at least four golds in Sochi
and 20 medals overall for a top-four finish in 2018.
    The Korean Olympic Committee has extended the training
period for Sochi-bound athletes to 240 days from 210 days for
Vancouver to give South Korean athletes more time to prepare.
    Speed skater Lee, who won a gold medal in the 500 metres in
Vancouver, also read out a resolution from the team with
paralympian sledge ice hockey captain Han Min-su.
    "We will achieve the best results not only in Sochi but also
in Pyeongchang so that we can continue the status of South Korea
as a nation of strong athletic performance," she said. 
     

 (Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
