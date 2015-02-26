Olympics-Sochi Winter Games made $53 million profit

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics made an operating profit of 3.25 billion roubles ($53.15 million), officials announced on Thursday.

The International Olympic Committee said it was planning to give its share of the profits back to the Russian organisers.

“The IOC has already decided to transfer its 20 percent...to the Russian Olympic Committee,” spokesperson Mark Adams told reporters.

The 2016 Summer Games will be held in Rio de Janeiro.