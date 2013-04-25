FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Russia will not turn back the clock for Sochi - Putin
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
April 25, 2013 / 1:16 PM / in 4 years

Olympics-Russia will not turn back the clock for Sochi - Putin

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

MOSCOW, April 25 (Reuters) - Russia will not revert to winter time ahead of the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

Fans have complained of the difficulty of following sporting events, such as soccer’s Champions League, taking place in Western Europe after Russia moved to a four-hour time difference with Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) in 2011.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) chiefs had also hoped that Russia would turn the clock back an hour for next year’s Sochi Games because that time would better suit the rest of Europe and the Americas.

However, Putin dismissed those concerns in his nationwide televised address.

“Yes, there is a problem with the time. Fans are complaining and there might be more complaints because of the coming Sochi Olympics. But we going to solve this problem,” he said, adding that the IOC would have little say in the process.

“The IOC will just follow what we decide here,” Putin said. (Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov, editing by Ed Osmond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.