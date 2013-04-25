Olympics-Russia will not turn back the clock for Sochi - Putin

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

MOSCOW, April 25 (Reuters) - Russia will not revert to winter time ahead of the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

Fans have complained of the difficulty of following sporting events, such as soccer’s Champions League, taking place in Western Europe after Russia moved to a four-hour time difference with Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) in 2011.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) chiefs had also hoped that Russia would turn the clock back an hour for next year’s Sochi Games because that time would better suit the rest of Europe and the Americas.

However, Putin dismissed those concerns in his nationwide televised address.

“Yes, there is a problem with the time. Fans are complaining and there might be more complaints because of the coming Sochi Olympics. But we going to solve this problem,” he said, adding that the IOC would have little say in the process.

