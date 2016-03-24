FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Vault champion Yang suffers injury, unlikely for Rio - media
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
March 24, 2016 / 12:41 AM / a year ago

Olympics-Vault champion Yang suffers injury, unlikely for Rio - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Olympic vault champion Yang Hak-seon is likely to miss the Rio de Janeiro Games due to an Achilles injury, state media reported.

Yang suffered the injury during floor practice in Seoul on Tuesday and had surgery the following day, Yonhap news agency said.

“The rehab is expected to take three to four months,” Yonhap quoted Han Chung-sik, a Korea Gymnastic Association official, as saying.

“Even if Yang recovers before the Olympics, he will not have had enough training to compete. He may demonstrate skills in the air, but it will be difficult for him to perform at the Olympics if he can’t land well.”

Yang had been practising for the first round of the national trials next month.

Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.