FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-South Korean Park to get London Games soccer medal - source
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
February 12, 2013 / 2:41 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-South Korean Park to get London Games soccer medal - source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LAUSANNE, Feb 12 (Reuters) - South Korean footballer Park Jong-woo will receive his bronze medal from the 2012 London Olympics despite triggering a diplomatic row in a match against Japan, an Olympic source told Reuters on Tuesday.

The midfielder had held up a sign referring to a territorial dispute between South Korea and Japan while celebrating a 2-0 win over their fierce rivals in the bronze medal game in London in August.

“The athlete will be given his medal,” said the source with knowledge of the case which was discussed by the IOC Executive Board on Tuesday.

“The IOC also issued a warning to the player and to the Korea Olympic Committee,” he said.

“The Korean Olympic Committee must also deliver a report to the IOC as to how to educate the athlete so that this does not happen again.”

Park was handed a sign, which read “Dokdo is our territory”, by a fan and was then forced to skip the medal ceremony. He was also banned by soccer’s governing body FIFA for two games and fined 3,500 Swiss francs in December.

The IOC is set to announce its decision later on Tuesday.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.