Olympics-Speedskating-Job not done for sleepless Kramer

SOCHI, Russia, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Sven Kramer left the opposition trailing in his icy wake to retain the 5,000 metres speedskating title at the Sochi Games on Saturday, but the Dutch great still carries around a big chunk of Olympic disappointment.

Four years ago he was savouring victory having ‘won’ the 10,000m Olympic title in Vancouver only to be told he had been disqualified for a lane change mix-up after getting bad advice from his coach.

He holds two world records and now two Olympic golds, 13 individual and six all round world titles as well as boasting 30 World Cup races wins.

Many, though, remember only one race.

After his demolition of the field with an Olympic record time in Sochi on Saturday, in front of Dutch king Willem-Alexander, the second question of his post-race news conference took him straight back to the Canadian clanger.

“It’s still there, it’s still there, two more weeks and then we will see what is happening,” Kramer said with a smile when asked how long it took him to get over the disappointment of Vancouver.

“It was a pretty hard time. Actually, the year after the Olympics I got injured and everything came together and it was pretty tough.”

He took time off and dismissed suggestions he should terminate the services of his coach, who Kramer acknowledged had played a big part in all his victories.

More wins came, but everything was geared towards the Sochi Games and completing the long distance double. An injury to his back after falling off a swing was not going to stop him.

“We made a new team, same staff but with new athletes,” said the Heerenveen skater, who received text messages of support from Dutch soccer player Arjen Robben.

”We tried to change some things, did a lot of new things, and everything was focused on these Olympics, Sochi.

“I‘m really satisfied with the start today in the 5k and hopefully it brings me one more.”

The 10,000m will take place at the Adler Arena on Feb. 18, giving him time to rest after disruptions to his sleep following Friday’s opening ceremony.

“The village is a noisy place and there was a lot of noise last night. When you have so much pressure and you hear sound around then your brain stops you from going to sleep,” he said.

He could also add a gold in the Sochi speedskating finale - the team pursuit. Maybe then people will move on from Vancouver. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)