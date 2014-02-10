Olympics-Speed skating - Men's 500m race 2 and overall results

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Men's speed skating 500m race 2 and overall results at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Monday. Rank Name Race 2 time Total result 1 Michel Mulder (Netherlands) 34.67 69.312 2 Jan Smeekens (Netherlands) 34.72 69.324 3 Ronald Mulder (Netherlands) 34.49 69.46 4 Tae Bum Mo (Korea) 34.85 69.69 5 Joji Kato (Japan) 34.77 69.74 6 Keiichiro Nagashima (Japan) 35.25 70.040 7 Roman Krech (Kazakhstan) 35.00 70.048 8 Nico Ihle (Germany) 35.11 70.10 9 Artur Was (Poland) 35.19 70.21 10 Gilmore Junio (Canada) 35.09 70.25 11 Jamie Gregg (Canada) 35.10 70.27 12 Espen Hvammen (Norway) 35.21 70.42 13 Denis Koval (Russia) 35.24 70.440 14 William Dutton (Canada) 35.17 70.448 15 Yuya Oikawa (Japan) 35.22 70.46 16 Aleksey Yesin (Russia) 35.41 70.50 17 Pekka Koskela (Finland) 35.41 70.61 18 Kyou Hyuk Lee (Korea) 35.48 70.65 19 Artyom Kuznetcov (Russia) 35.14 70.66 20 Yuji Kamijo (Japan) 35.47 70.851 21 Junho Kim (Korea) 35.42 70.857 22 Kang Seok Lee (Korea) 35.42 70.87 23 Dmitry Lobkov (Russia) 35.37 70.88 24 Shani Davis (U.S.) 35.59 70.98 25 Muncef Ouardi (Canada) 35.60 70.997 26 Tucker Fredricks (U.S.) 35.72 70.999 27 Mitchell Whitmore (U.S.) 35.71 71.06 28 Mirko Nenzi (Italy) 35.51 71.07 29 Mika Poutala (Finland) 35.56 71.14 30 Zhongsheng Mu (China) 35.65 71.25 31 David Bosa (Italy) 35.64 71.28 32 Havard Lorentzen (Norway) 35.52 71.30 33 Ching-Yang Sung (Chinese 35.63 71.36 Taipei) 34 Samuel Schwarz (Germany) 35.68 71.37 35 Qiuming Bai 35.71 71.45 36 Artur Nogal (Poland) 35.66 71.49 37 Haralds Silovs (Latvia) 36.32 72.44 38 Stefan Groothuis (Netherlands) 56.81 92.24 39 Daniel Greig (Australia) 35.29 115.84 (Compiled by Maju Samuel)