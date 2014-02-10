FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Speed skating - Men's 500m race 2 and overall results
February 10, 2014 / 5:01 PM / 4 years ago

Olympics-Speed skating - Men's 500m race 2 and overall results

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Men's speed skating 500m race 2 and
overall results at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Monday.
    
 Rank  Name                            Race 2 time  Total result
    1  Michel Mulder (Netherlands)     34.67           69.312
    2  Jan Smeekens (Netherlands)      34.72           69.324
    3  Ronald Mulder (Netherlands)     34.49            69.46
    4  Tae Bum Mo (Korea)              34.85            69.69
    5  Joji Kato (Japan)               34.77            69.74
    6  Keiichiro Nagashima (Japan)     35.25           70.040
    7  Roman Krech (Kazakhstan)        35.00           70.048
    8  Nico Ihle (Germany)             35.11            70.10
    9  Artur Was (Poland)              35.19            70.21
   10  Gilmore Junio (Canada)          35.09            70.25
   11  Jamie Gregg (Canada)            35.10            70.27
   12  Espen Hvammen (Norway)          35.21            70.42
   13  Denis Koval (Russia)            35.24           70.440
   14  William Dutton (Canada)         35.17           70.448
   15  Yuya Oikawa (Japan)             35.22            70.46
   16  Aleksey Yesin (Russia)          35.41            70.50
   17  Pekka Koskela (Finland)         35.41            70.61
   18  Kyou Hyuk Lee (Korea)           35.48            70.65
   19  Artyom Kuznetcov (Russia)       35.14            70.66
   20  Yuji Kamijo (Japan)             35.47           70.851
   21  Junho Kim (Korea)               35.42           70.857
   22  Kang Seok Lee (Korea)           35.42            70.87
   23  Dmitry Lobkov (Russia)          35.37            70.88
   24  Shani Davis (U.S.)              35.59            70.98
   25  Muncef Ouardi (Canada)          35.60           70.997
   26  Tucker Fredricks (U.S.)         35.72           70.999
   27  Mitchell Whitmore (U.S.)        35.71            71.06
   28  Mirko Nenzi (Italy)             35.51            71.07
   29  Mika Poutala (Finland)          35.56            71.14
   30  Zhongsheng Mu (China)           35.65            71.25
   31  David Bosa (Italy)              35.64            71.28
   32  Havard Lorentzen (Norway)       35.52            71.30
   33  Ching-Yang Sung (Chinese        35.63            71.36
       Taipei)                                      
   34  Samuel Schwarz (Germany)        35.68            71.37
   35  Qiuming Bai                     35.71            71.45
   36  Artur Nogal (Poland)            35.66            71.49
   37  Haralds Silovs (Latvia)         36.32            72.44
   38  Stefan Groothuis (Netherlands)  56.81            92.24
   39  Daniel Greig (Australia)        35.29           115.84
 
 (Compiled by Maju Samuel)

