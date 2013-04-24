FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Ohno rules out Sochi, says career is over
April 24, 2013 / 7:11 PM / 4 years ago

Olympics-Ohno rules out Sochi, says career is over

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 24 (Reuters) - American Apolo Anton Ohno has confirmed he will not compete at next year’s Sochi Winter Olympics and has effectively retired from short-track speed skating.

Although Ohno, whose eight Olympic medals are the most by an American at a Winter Games, has been reluctant to speculate on his future, he told Reuters on Wednesday his days of competing were over and that he intended to pursue a broadcasting career.

“I’ll be in Sochi but I definitely won’t be trying out. I’ll be with NBC,” he said.

“There’s been no official retirement party, I’ve not had a press conference to say I‘m retired but it’s pretty safe to say.” (Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Frank Pingue)

