FACTBOX-Olympics-Short-track speed skater Apolo Anton Ohno

April 24 (Reuters) - Factbox on American short-track speed skater Apolo Anton Ohno, who announced on Wednesday he will not compete at next year’s Sochi Winter Olympics and has effectively retired from competition.

Born: May 22, 1982 (age 30)

Olympic medals: 8

Gold: 1,500 metres (Salt Lake City, 2002); 500m (Turin, 2006)

Silver: 1,000m (Salt Lake City, 2002); 1,500m (Vancouver, 2010)

Bronze: 1,000m (Turin, 2006); 1,000m (Vancouver, 2010); 5,000m relay (Turin, 2006); 5,000m relay (Vancouver, 2010)

World Championships: 8 gold

500 metres (Gangneung, 2008)

1,000m (Beijing, 2005)

1,500m (Jeonju, 2001; Milan, 2007)

3,000m (Beijing, 2005)

5,000m relay (Jeonju 2001; Vienna, 2009)

Overall (Gangneung, 2008)

BACKGROUND

Raised in Seattle, Washington, Ohno took up short-track speed skating after watching the 1994 Lillehammer Winter Olympics on television.

He won his first U.S. national title as a 14-year-old in 1997 but failed to qualify for the American team for the 1998 Olympics in Nagano.

In 1999, he won three gold medals at the junior world championships and in 2001 he won his first world title at senior level.

At his first Olympics in 2002, he became a pin-up for American supporters but was vilified in South Korea after he was awarded the gold medal in the 1,500m.

Ohno finished second in the final but was promoted to gold after South Korea’s Kim Dong-sun was disqualified for blocking.

In addition to speed skating, Ohno has forged a career in television, as a winning competitor on "Dancing with the Stars," a sports broadcaster and host of his own game show