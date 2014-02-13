FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Speed skating-Olympic champion Sablikova pulls out of 1,500m
Sections
Featured
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
February 13, 2014 / 3:06 PM / 4 years ago

Olympics-Speed skating-Olympic champion Sablikova pulls out of 1,500m

Patrick Johnston

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Czech speed skater Martina Sablikova has pulled out of the women’s 1,500 metres to “rest and relax” before her defence of the Olympic 5,000m title.

“She will not compete in the 1,500 because she wants to prevent herself from getting injured before the 5000,” Czech media spokesman Alexandr Kliment told reporters. “She wants to rest and relax.”

The women’s 1,500m takes place on Sunday with the 5,000m on Wednesday.

Sablikova, 26, won silver when she defended her 3,000m title at the Adler Arena on Sunday. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Robert Woodward)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.