Under Armour says U.S. speed skaters want option to use earlier suits
#Market News
February 14, 2014 / 10:26 PM / 4 years ago

Under Armour says U.S. speed skaters want option to use earlier suits

Dhanya Skariachan

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - The head of innovation at Under Armour Inc told Reuters on Friday that U.S. Speedskating has asked Olympic authorities to let athletes use an earlier version of a suit made by the sports apparel maker.

Kevin Haley, Under Armour’s senior vice-president for innovation, told Reuters the U.S. team would drop suits worn in the first six events, and instead use earlier versions that don’t have flow molding and the ventilated panel in the back.

The U.S. speed skating team has yet to win a medal after six of 12 events at the Sochi Games in Russia.

