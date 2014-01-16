FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Olympics-Chinese short-track champion Wang set to miss Sochi
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
January 16, 2014 / 4:56 PM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Olympics-Chinese short-track champion Wang set to miss Sochi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(adds short-track to headline and first para)

Jan 16 (Reuters) - China’s four-time Olympic short-track speedskating champion Wang Meng is likely to miss the Sochi Games after fracturing her ankle, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported on Thursday.

Wang, who won 500 metres, 1,000m and 3,000m relay titles at the Vancouver Games four years ago as well as a 500m gold in Turin 2006, has fractured the tibia and fibula in her right ankle and is set for surgery according to the report.

Xinhua quoted a Chinese team doctor saying the expected recovery time was six to eight weeks. The Sochi Olympics begin on Feb. 7. (Writing by Toby Davis; editing by Justin Palmer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.