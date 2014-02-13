Olympics-Speed skating-Women's 1000m result

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Women's speed skating 1000m result at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Thursday. Rank Name Result 1 Hong Zhang (China) 1:14.02 2 Ireen Wust (Netherlands) 1:14.69 3 Margot Boer (Netherlands) 1:14.90 4 Olga Fatkulina (Russia) 1:15.08 5 Lotte Van Beek (Netherlands) 1:15.10 6 Marrit Leenstra (Netherlands) 1:15.15 7 Heather Richardson (U.S.) 1:15.23 8 Brittany Bowe (U.S.) 1:15.47 9 Christine Nesbitt (Canada) 1:15.62 10 Karolina Erbanova (Czech Republic) 1:15.74 11 Judith Hesse (Germany) 1:15.84 12 Sang Hwa Lee (Korea) 1:15.94 13 Nao Kodaira (Japan) 1:16.45 14 Beixing Wang (China) 1:16.59 15 Yekaterina Shikhova (Russia) 1:17.01 16 Yuliya Skokova (Russia) 1:17.02 17 Ida Njaatun (Norway) 1:17.15 18 Kaylin Irvine (Canada) 1:17.24 19 Yekaterina Aydova (Kazakhstan) 1:17.25 20 Yekaterina Lobysheva (Russia) 1:17.31 21 Kali Christ (Canada) 1:17.41 22 Miyako Sumiyoshi (Japan) 1:17.68 23 Natalia Czerwonka (Poland) 1:17.93 24 Vanessa Bittner (Austria) 1:17.94 25 Jenny Wolf (Germany) 1:17.99 26 Gabriele Hirschbichler (Germany) 1:18.00 27 Maki Tsuji (Japan) 1:18.07 28 Hyun Yung Kim (Korea) 1:18.10 29 Luiza Zlotkowska (Poland) 1:18.38 30 Brittany Schussler (Canada) 1:18.53 31 Seung Ju Park (Korea) 1:18.94 32 Sugar Todd (U.S.) 1:19.13 33 Kelly Gunther (U.S.) 1:19.43 34 Dan Li (China) 1:20.20 35 Bo Ra Lee (Korea) 1:57.49 Monique Angermueller (Germany) DQ DQ - Disqualified (Compiled by Maju Samuel)