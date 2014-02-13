FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Speed skating-Women's 1000m result
#Olympics News
February 13, 2014 / 3:41 PM / 4 years ago

Olympics-Speed skating-Women's 1000m result

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Women's speed skating 1000m result at the
Sochi Winter Olympics on Thursday.
    
    
 Rank  Name                                Result
    1  Hong Zhang (China)                  1:14.02
    2  Ireen Wust (Netherlands)            1:14.69
    3  Margot Boer (Netherlands)           1:14.90
    4  Olga Fatkulina (Russia)             1:15.08
    5  Lotte Van Beek (Netherlands)        1:15.10
    6  Marrit Leenstra (Netherlands)       1:15.15
    7  Heather Richardson (U.S.)           1:15.23
    8  Brittany Bowe (U.S.)                1:15.47
    9  Christine Nesbitt (Canada)          1:15.62
   10  Karolina Erbanova (Czech Republic)  1:15.74
   11  Judith Hesse (Germany)              1:15.84
   12  Sang Hwa Lee (Korea)                1:15.94
   13  Nao Kodaira (Japan)                 1:16.45
   14  Beixing Wang (China)                1:16.59
   15  Yekaterina Shikhova (Russia)        1:17.01
   16  Yuliya Skokova (Russia)             1:17.02
   17  Ida Njaatun (Norway)                1:17.15
   18  Kaylin Irvine (Canada)              1:17.24
   19  Yekaterina Aydova (Kazakhstan)      1:17.25
   20  Yekaterina Lobysheva (Russia)       1:17.31
   21  Kali Christ (Canada)                1:17.41
   22  Miyako Sumiyoshi (Japan)            1:17.68
   23  Natalia Czerwonka (Poland)          1:17.93
   24  Vanessa Bittner (Austria)           1:17.94
   25  Jenny Wolf (Germany)                1:17.99
   26  Gabriele Hirschbichler (Germany)    1:18.00
   27  Maki Tsuji (Japan)                  1:18.07
   28  Hyun Yung Kim (Korea)               1:18.10
   29  Luiza Zlotkowska (Poland)           1:18.38
   30  Brittany Schussler (Canada)         1:18.53
   31  Seung Ju Park (Korea)               1:18.94
   32  Sugar Todd (U.S.)                   1:19.13
   33  Kelly Gunther (U.S.)                1:19.43
   34  Dan Li (China)                      1:20.20
   35  Bo Ra Lee (Korea)                   1:57.49
       Monique Angermueller (Germany)      DQ
                                                  
 DQ -   Disqualified                              
 
 (Compiled by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
