Olympics-Speed skating-Women's 500m race 2 and overall results

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Women's speed skating 500 m race 2 and overall results at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Tuesday. Rank Name Race 2 time Total result 1 Sang Hwa Lee (Korea) 37.28 (OR) 74.70 (OR) 2 Olga Fatkulina (Russia) 37.49 75.06 3 Margot Boer (Netherlands) 37.71 75.48 4 Hong Zhang (China) 37.99 75.58 5 Nao Kodaira (Japan) 37.72 75.61 6 Jenny Wolf (Germany) 37.73 75.67 7 Beixing Wang (China) 37.86 75.68 8 Heather Richardson (U.S.) 38.02 75.75 9 Maki Tsuji (Japan) 38.44 76.84 10 Karolina Erbanova (Czech 38.62 76.86 Republic) 11 Laurine Van Riessen 38.35 76.99 (Netherlands) 12 Christine Nesbitt (Canada) 38.61 77.15 13 Brittany Bowe (U.S.) 38.37 77.19 14 Miyako Sumiyoshi (Japan) 38.62 77.26 15 Lauren Cholewinski (U.S.) 38.80 77.35 16 Lotte Van Beek (Netherlands) 38.73 77.4 17 Yekaterina Malysheva (Russia) 38.76 77.55 18 Angelina Golikova (Russia) 38.85 77.68 19 Marrit Leenstra (Netherlands) 38.70 77.74 20 Bo Ra Lee (Korea) 38.82 77.75 21 Denise Roth (Germany) 38.69 77.78 22 Yekaterina Aydova 38.80 77.85 (Kazakhstan) 23 Shuai Qi (China) 38.99 77.89 24 Hyun Yung Kim (Korea) 39.04 78.23 25 Yekaterina Lobysheva (Russia) 39.04 78.24 26 Seung Ju Park (Korea) 39.11 78.31 27 Vanessa Bittner (Austria) 39.17 78.5 28 Anastasia Bucsis (Canada) 39.25 78.52 29 Sugar Todd (U.S.) 39.25 78.53 30 Yvonne Daldossi (Italy) 39.34 78.64 31 Shuang Zhang (China) 39.25 78.65 32 Marsha Hudey (Canada) 39.63 79.22 33 Danielle Wotherspoon (Canada) 39.56 79.32 34 Gabriele Hirschbichler 39.69 79.51 (Germany) Note: OR denotes Olympic record (Compiled by Maju Samuel)