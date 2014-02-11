FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Speed skating-Women's 500m race 2 and overall results
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
February 11, 2014 / 4:21 PM / 4 years ago

Olympics-Speed skating-Women's 500m race 2 and overall results

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Women's speed skating 500 m race 2 and
overall results at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Tuesday.
 
 Rank  Name                           Race 2 time   Total result
    1  Sang Hwa Lee (Korea)           37.28 (OR)    74.70 (OR) 
    2  Olga Fatkulina (Russia)        37.49            75.06
    3  Margot Boer (Netherlands)      37.71            75.48
    4  Hong Zhang (China)             37.99            75.58
    5  Nao Kodaira (Japan)            37.72            75.61
    6  Jenny Wolf (Germany)           37.73            75.67
    7  Beixing Wang (China)           37.86            75.68
    8  Heather Richardson (U.S.)      38.02            75.75
    9  Maki Tsuji (Japan)             38.44            76.84
   10  Karolina Erbanova (Czech       38.62            76.86
       Republic)                                    
   11  Laurine Van Riessen            38.35            76.99
       (Netherlands)                                
   12  Christine Nesbitt (Canada)     38.61            77.15
   13  Brittany Bowe (U.S.)           38.37            77.19
   14  Miyako Sumiyoshi (Japan)       38.62            77.26
   15  Lauren Cholewinski (U.S.)      38.80            77.35
   16  Lotte Van Beek (Netherlands)   38.73             77.4
   17  Yekaterina Malysheva (Russia)  38.76            77.55
   18  Angelina Golikova (Russia)     38.85            77.68
   19  Marrit Leenstra (Netherlands)  38.70            77.74
   20  Bo Ra Lee (Korea)              38.82            77.75
   21  Denise Roth (Germany)          38.69            77.78
   22  Yekaterina Aydova              38.80            77.85
       (Kazakhstan)                                 
   23  Shuai Qi (China)               38.99            77.89
   24  Hyun Yung Kim (Korea)          39.04            78.23
   25  Yekaterina Lobysheva (Russia)  39.04            78.24
   26  Seung Ju Park (Korea)          39.11            78.31
   27  Vanessa Bittner (Austria)      39.17             78.5
   28  Anastasia Bucsis (Canada)      39.25            78.52
   29  Sugar Todd (U.S.)              39.25            78.53
   30  Yvonne Daldossi (Italy)        39.34            78.64
   31  Shuang Zhang (China)           39.25            78.65
   32  Marsha Hudey (Canada)          39.63            79.22
   33  Danielle Wotherspoon (Canada)  39.56            79.32
   34  Gabriele Hirschbichler         39.69            79.51
       (Germany)                                    
                                                    
       Note: OR denotes Olympic                     
       record                                       
 
 (Compiled by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.