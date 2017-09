SOCHI, Russia, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Jorien ter Mors of Netherlands won the women’s 1,500 metres speed skating title in an Olympic record time at the Adler Arena on Sunday.

Ter Mors clocked one minute, 53.51 seconds. Defending champion Ireen Wust of Netherlands claimed silver and Lotte Van Beek of Netherlands. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Peter Rutherford)