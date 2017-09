SOCHI, Russia, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Martina Sablikova of Czech Republic successfully defended her women’s 5,000 metres Olympic speed skating title at the Adler Arena on Wednesday.

Sablikova clocked six minutes, 51.54 seconds for her 12-and-a-half laps. Ireen Wust of Netherlands claimed silver and Carien Kleibeuker of Netherlands took bronze.