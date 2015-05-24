FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Peru pulls plug on SportAccord's World Combat Games
May 24, 2015 / 3:00 PM / 2 years ago

Olympics-Peru pulls plug on SportAccord's World Combat Games

Karolos Grohmann

2 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Peru’s Olympic Committee has pulled out of hosting the 2017 World Combat Games, citing an ongoing row between organisers SportAccord and the International Olympic Committee.

In a letter seen by Reuters, the country’s Olympic committee chief told SportAccord president Marius Vizer his sharp criticism of the IOC last month and the fallout with many federations leaving SportAccord in protest, were to blame.

“It should be noted that the Peruvian Olympic committee is an integral part of the Olympic movement,” Jose Quinones Gonzalez wrote.

“Therefore it supports the IOC and the reforms of Agenda 2020 which have been widely consulted and agreed with all members.”

Vizer, who also heads the judo federation, is under increasing pressure since accusing the IOC of a lack of transparency, blocking the creation of new sports events and being a dated organisation that did little for international federations. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Justin Palmer)

