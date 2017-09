BUENOS AIRES, Sept 8 (Reuters) - List of the 28 sports approved for the 2020 Summer Olympics programme. Archery Athletics Aquatics Badminton Basketball Boxing Canoeing Cycling Equestrian Fencing Golf Gymnastics Handball Hockey Judo Modern pentathlon Rowing Rugby sevens Sailing Soccer Shooting Table Tennis Taekwondo Tennis Triathlon Volleyball Weightlifting Wrestling (Compiled by Julian Linden; editing by Toby Davis)