ST PETERSBURG, Russia, May 29 (Reuters) - Squash, baseball/softball and wrestling made an International Olympic Committee shortlist for potential inclusion for the 2020 Games, the IOC said on Wednesday.

The sports will be put to the vote at the IOC session in Buenos Aires in September with one sport winning a place on the 2020 Olympic programme. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Ken Ferris)