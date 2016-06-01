FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Olympics-Baseball, surfing among five sports recommended for Tokyo 2020
June 1, 2016 / 3:21 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Baseball, surfing among five sports recommended for Tokyo 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, June 1 (Reuters) - Five sports, including baseball, skateboarding and surfing, are on track to feature at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after the IOC on Wednesday recommended their inclusion to attract a younger audience, said a source close to the discussions.

The International Olympic Committee now needs to rubber stamp the inclusion of skateboarding, surfing, sports climbing, karate plys the joint baseball/softball bid at its session in Rio de Janeiro in August. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Ken Ferris)

