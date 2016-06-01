Olympics-Baseball, surfing among five sports recommended for Tokyo 2020

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, June 1 (Reuters) - Five sports, including baseball, skateboarding and surfing, are on track to feature at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after the IOC on Wednesday recommended their inclusion to attract a younger audience, said a source close to the discussions.

The International Olympic Committee now needs to rubber stamp the inclusion of skateboarding, surfing, sports climbing, karate plys the joint baseball/softball bid at its session in Rio de Janeiro in August. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Ken Ferris)