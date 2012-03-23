Olympics-West Ham make fresh bid for London stadium

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - West Ham United soccer club made a fresh bid on Friday to take over the Olympic Stadium as anchor tenants after this year’s London Games.

The Championship (second tier) east London side said on their website that they would submit a bid by a lunchtime deadline.

“I am privileged to once more be submitting West Ham United’s bid to become the anchor concessionaire of the Olympic Stadium post the 2012 Games,” said the club’s vice-chair Karren Brady in a statement.

Brady said the stadium should be a multi-use venue, with a running track, and West Ham’s bid had again received the backing of UK Athletics.

“We have not taken this decision lightly and I should be clear that any move to the stadium is conditional on the fact that it must provide an arena that is fit for world-class football and feels like home to our deserving fans,” added Brady.

The 500 million pound ($790.40 million) stadium will host the 2017 athletics world championships but an initial deal for West Ham to take over the facility collapsed last October following a legal challenge.

Bids were invited in a new process that ended on Friday, with a decision expected in two months’ time and before the Games open on July 27.

Conversion of the stadium to a 60,000 seat ground from the 80,000 Olympic venue should be completed by 2014.

West Ham’s co-chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold said in a joint statement that they were fully committed “to making it our home for at least the next 99 years.”