SOCHI, Russia, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The men’s ice hockey final between Canada and Sweden brings down the curtain on the action at the Winter Olympics on Sunday when there are two other golds to be won. Event Estimated end (local/GMT/ET) Cross-country, men’s 50 km 1355/0955/0455 Bobsleigh, four-man bob 1605/1205/0705 Ice hockey, men’s final 1855/1455/0955 (Compiled by Keith Weir; Editing by Ken Ferris)