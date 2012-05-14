FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Triple jump champion Olsson retires
May 14, 2012 / 8:21 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Triple jump champion Olsson retires

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 14 (Reuters) - Swedish Olympic triple jump champion Christian Olsson said on Monday he was retiring after injury put an end to his plans for a comeback at the London Games later this year.

Olsson, 32, won an Olympic gold medal in Athens in 2004 but was unable to defend his triple jump crown in Beijing four years later due to injuries, a string of which blighted the final years of his career.

Olsson said in a statement that the injury problems had prompted him to take the decision to retire, local news agency TT reported.

He won his last major title at the 2006 European Championships in his hometown of Gothenburg. (Editing by Patrick Johnston)

