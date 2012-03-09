Olympics-Adlington can defend both swim titles in London

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - Double Olympic champion Rebecca Adlington will defend both her titles at the 2012 London Games after turning on the power to win the 800 metres freestyle at the British swimming trials on Friday.

The 22-year-old had already secured her 400 slot last weekend.

Adlington won the 800 in eight minutes 18.54 seconds, her fastest time since she took world championship gold in Shanghai in 8:17.51 last July and nearly four seconds faster than her previous best of the year.

She won Olympic gold in Beijing four years ago in a world record 8:14.10.

“I’ve been stuck on similar times for two years so to go quicker is great and hopefully I can do it in the summer,” Adlington told the BBC, thanking the London Aquatics Centre crowd for their support on the penultimate day of the trials.

“The noise was incredible. Even before the race it gives you such a buzz. Hopefully I can use it in the summer,” added the champion who said before the trials she was worried about not qualifying.

Adlington told reporters she had been ordered to “man up” by her psychologist after showing nerves before the race.

”I was more nervous for some reason today, I think it’s because this event means so much to me,“ she added. ”The 800 has always been the one I want to do well at and the one I’ve loved racing more than anything else.

“For me it was important to get in and enjoy it as well.”

Eleanor Faulkner finished second in 8:27.11 and also qualified for the 800.

European champion Elizabeth Simmonds, the world number one, secured her place in the 200 backstroke after failing to qualify earlier in the week in the 100. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tony Jimenez)