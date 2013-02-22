Olympics-Aussie swimmers admit using sedative in bonding sessions

SYDNEY, Feb 22 (Reuters) - James Magnussen and his team mates from the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay squad have admitted using sedative Stilnox in a bonding session before the London Olympics.

“We stand here today to admit that we took Stilnox following a day of bonding for the relay team at the training camp in Manchester,” the Olympic silver medallist and his team mates Matt Targett, Eamon Sullivan, James Roberts, Cameron McEvoy and Tommaso D‘Orsogna said in a statement read out at a news conference in Sydney on Friday.

The sedative was banned by the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) just before the Games and the athletes now face sanctions from the governing body for breaching their Olympic team membership agreement. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)