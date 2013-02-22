FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Aussie swimmers admit using sedative in bonding sessions
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 22, 2013 / 2:51 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Aussie swimmers admit using sedative in bonding sessions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 22 (Reuters) - James Magnussen and his team mates from the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay squad have admitted using sedative Stilnox in a bonding session before the London Olympics.

“We stand here today to admit that we took Stilnox following a day of bonding for the relay team at the training camp in Manchester,” the Olympic silver medallist and his team mates Matt Targett, Eamon Sullivan, James Roberts, Cameron McEvoy and Tommaso D‘Orsogna said in a statement read out at a news conference in Sydney on Friday.

The sedative was banned by the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) just before the Games and the athletes now face sanctions from the governing body for breaching their Olympic team membership agreement. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.