Olympics-Thorpe fails in 100m freestyle bid for London
March 17, 2012 / 11:57 PM / 6 years ago

Olympics-Thorpe fails in 100m freestyle bid for London

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADELAIDE, March 16 (Reuters) - Five-times Olympic champion Ian Thorpe failed to clinch an Olympic berth at the London Games when he crashed out of the preliminaries of the 100 metres freestyle at Australia’s national swimming trials in Adelaide on Sunday.

Thorpe, who also failed in the 200 freestyle trials, was 21st fastest to finish outside the top 16 that went through to the semi-finals.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O‘Brien)

