DUNKIRK, France, March 22 (Reuters) - Olympic 100 metres freestyle champion Alain Bernard failed to qualify for the London Games after finishing fifth in the French championships on Thursday.

Yannick Agnel clocked 48.02 seconds to win the race ahead of Fabien Gilot, who both qualified for the Olympics. (Chrystel Boulet-Euchin; Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Alison Wildey)