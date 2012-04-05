Olympics-Kitajima fourth fastest in 200m heats

TOKYO, April 5 (Reuters) - Kosuke Kitajima eased into the semi-finals of the men’s 200 metres breaststroke at the Japanese national championships on Thursday to maintain his bid for third Olympic double this year.

The 29-year-old, gold medallist in the 100 and 200 at the 2004 and 2008 Games, became the first Japanese swimmer to qualify for four Olympics by setting a new national record in the 100 earlier this week.

Kitajima swam well within himself in clocking two minutes, 11.91 seconds in the four-lap heats at Tokyo’s Tasumi Pool. His national record stands at 2:07.51.

”I‘m still feeling it a bit after the 100,“ admitted the former double world record holder. ”Obviously it’s important to be at my peak in tomorrow’s final.

“I still have the semi-finals tonight too so recovery time will be crucial. I will need to be even sharper for the 200 than I was for the 100.”

Ryo Tateishi, who qualified for this year’s London Olympics second behind Kitajima in the 100, was second fastest in the 200 heats in 2:11.06.

Seventeen-year-old Akihiro Yamaguchi led the heats in a time of 2:10.99.

(Reporting by Alastair Himmer; Editing by John O‘Brien)

Double-click on the newslinks:

for more Olympic stories