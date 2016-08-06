FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Olympics-Swimming-Men's 400m individual medley heats results
#Olympics News
August 6, 2016 / 4:30 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Swimming-Men's 400m individual medley heats results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming men's 400m individual medley heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1.  Chase Kalisz (U.S.)                 4 minutes 8.12 seconds Q 
2.  Daiya Seto (Japan)                  4:08.47 Q                
3.  Kosuke Hagino (Japan)               4:10.00 Q                
4.  Jay Litherland (U.S.)               4:11.10 Q                
5.  Max Litchfield (Britain)            4:11.95 Q                
6.  Thomas Fraser-Holmes (Australia)    4:12.51 Q                
7.  Travis Mahoney (Australia)          4:13.37 Q                
8.  Joan-Lluis Pons Ramon (Spain)       4:13.55 Q                
9.  Richard Nagy (Slovakia)             4:13.87                  
10. Wang Shun (China)                   4:14.46                  
11. Gergely Gyurta (Hungary)            4:14.81                  
12. David Verraszto (Hungary)           4:15.04                  
13. Jeremy Desplanches (Switzerland)    4:15.46                  
14. Alexis Santos (Portugal)            4:15.84                  
15. Brandon Almeida (Brazil)            4:17.25                  
16. Luca Marin (Italy)                  4:17.88                  
17. Michael-Julian Meyer (South Africa) 4:18.13                  
18. Johannes Hintze (Germany)           4:18.25                  
19. Gal Nevo (Israel)                   4:18.29                  
20. Federico Turrini (Italy)            4:18.39                  
21. Sebastien Rousseau (South Africa)   4:18.72                  
22. Christopher Meier (Liechtenstein)   4:19.19                  
23. Raphael Stacchiotti (Luxembourg)    4:20.37                  
24. Pavel Janecek (Czech Republic)      4:22.09                  
25. Pedro Pinotes (Angola)              4:25.84                  
26. Luis-Emigdio Vega Torres (Cuba)     4:27.27                  
.   Jacob Heidtmann (Germany)           DSQ

