Olympics-Swimming-Men's 400m individual medley heats results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming men's 400m individual medley heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 1. Chase Kalisz (U.S.) 4 minutes 8.12 seconds Q 2. Daiya Seto (Japan) 4:08.47 Q 3. Kosuke Hagino (Japan) 4:10.00 Q 4. Jay Litherland (U.S.) 4:11.10 Q 5. Max Litchfield (Britain) 4:11.95 Q 6. Thomas Fraser-Holmes (Australia) 4:12.51 Q 7. Travis Mahoney (Australia) 4:13.37 Q 8. Joan-Lluis Pons Ramon (Spain) 4:13.55 Q 9. Richard Nagy (Slovakia) 4:13.87 10. Wang Shun (China) 4:14.46 11. Gergely Gyurta (Hungary) 4:14.81 12. David Verraszto (Hungary) 4:15.04 13. Jeremy Desplanches (Switzerland) 4:15.46 14. Alexis Santos (Portugal) 4:15.84 15. Brandon Almeida (Brazil) 4:17.25 16. Luca Marin (Italy) 4:17.88 17. Michael-Julian Meyer (South Africa) 4:18.13 18. Johannes Hintze (Germany) 4:18.25 19. Gal Nevo (Israel) 4:18.29 20. Federico Turrini (Italy) 4:18.39 21. Sebastien Rousseau (South Africa) 4:18.72 22. Christopher Meier (Liechtenstein) 4:19.19 23. Raphael Stacchiotti (Luxembourg) 4:20.37 24. Pavel Janecek (Czech Republic) 4:22.09 25. Pedro Pinotes (Angola) 4:25.84 26. Luis-Emigdio Vega Torres (Cuba) 4:27.27 . Jacob Heidtmann (Germany) DSQ