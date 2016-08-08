Olympics-Swimming-Men's 200m butterfly heats results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming men's 200m butterfly heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 1. Tamas Kenderesi (Hungary) 1 minute 54.73 seconds Q 2. Laszlo Cseh (Hungary) 1:55.14 Q 3. Chad Le Clos (South Africa) 1:55.57 Q 4. Grant Irvine (Australia) 1:55.64 Q 5. Michael Phelps (U.S.) 1:55.73 Q 6. Masato Sakai (Japan) 1:55.76 Q 7. Viktor Bromer (Denmark) 1:55.77 Q 8. Daiya Seto (Japan) 1:55.79 Q 9. Leonardo De Deus (Brazil) 1:55.98 Q 10. Zheng Wen Quah (Singapore) 1:56.01 Q 11. Evgeny Koptelov (Russia) 1:56.13 Q 12. Kaio Almeida (Brazil) 1:56.45 Q 13. Simon Sjoedin (Sweden) 1:56.46 Q 14. Louis Croenen (Belgium) 1:56.48 Q 15. Jonathan Gomez (Colombia) 1:56.65 Q 16. Li Zhuhao (China) 1:56.72 Q 17. Jan Switkowski (Poland) 1:56.73 18. Stefanos Dimitriadis (Greece) 1:56.76 19. David Morgan (Australia) 1:56.81 20. Tom Shields (U.S.) 1:56.93 21. Carlos Peralta (Spain) 1:56.98 22. Robert Zbogar (Slovenia) 1:57.05 23. Sebastien Rousseau (South Africa) 1:57.33 24. Daniil Pakhomov (Russia) 1:57.36 25. Jordan Coelho (France) 1:58.62 26. Gal Nevo (Israel) 1:58.64 27. Wu Yuhang (China) 1:59.04 28. Sajan Prakash (India) 1:59.37 29. Bradlee Ashby (New Zealand) 2:01.22