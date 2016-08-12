FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Olympics-Swimming-Men's 100m butterfly semifinal results
#Olympics News
August 12, 2016 / 3:01 AM / a year ago

Olympics-Swimming-Men's 100m butterfly semifinal results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming men's 100m butterfly semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. 
1.  Joseph Schooling (Singapore)  50.83 seconds Q 
2.  Chad Le Clos (South Africa)   51.43 Q         
3.  Li Zhuhao (China)             51.51 Q         
4.  Laszlo Cseh (Hungary)         51.57 Q         
5.  Michael Phelps (U.S.)         51.58 Q         
6.  Tom Shields (U.S.)            51.61 Q         
7.  Aleksandr Sadovnikov (Russia) 51.71 Q         
8.  Mehdy Metella (France)        51.73 Q         
9.  David Morgan (Australia)      51.75           
10. Konrad Czerniak (Poland)      51.80           
11. Piero Codia (Italy)           51.82           
12. Santo Condorelli (Canada)     51.83           
13. Grant Irvine (Australia)      51.87           
14. James Guy (Britain)           52.10           
15. Zheng Wen Quah (Singapore)    52.26           
16. Evgeny Koptelov (Russia)      52.50

