Olympics-Swimming-Men's 100m butterfly semifinal results

Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming men's 100m butterfly semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. 1. Joseph Schooling (Singapore) 50.83 seconds Q 2. Chad Le Clos (South Africa) 51.43 Q 3. Li Zhuhao (China) 51.51 Q 4. Laszlo Cseh (Hungary) 51.57 Q 5. Michael Phelps (U.S.) 51.58 Q 6. Tom Shields (U.S.) 51.61 Q 7. Aleksandr Sadovnikov (Russia) 51.71 Q 8. Mehdy Metella (France) 51.73 Q 9. David Morgan (Australia) 51.75 10. Konrad Czerniak (Poland) 51.80 11. Piero Codia (Italy) 51.82 12. Santo Condorelli (Canada) 51.83 13. Grant Irvine (Australia) 51.87 14. James Guy (Britain) 52.10 15. Zheng Wen Quah (Singapore) 52.26 16. Evgeny Koptelov (Russia) 52.50